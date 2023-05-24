Owner of Russia's Tinkoff bank reports first-quarter profit leap

Adds details from paragraph 3

May 24 (Reuters) - TCS Group Holding TCSq.L, owner of Russian online lender Tinkoff, on Wednesday reported a leap in first-quarter net profit to 16.2 billion roubles ($208 million), rebounding from a sharp income drop in 2022.

The group's return on equity (ROE) was 30.5% for the quarter, up from 21.5% in the previous quarter.

In the days after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Russian banks were ordered by the central bank not to publish certain financial statements, seeking to limit risks associated with the imposition of Western sanctions.

TCS said first-quarter net profit was 11.5 times higher than a year earlier after 2022 figures were revised to account for the retrospective adoption of different reporting standards in relation to recognition of insurance assets and liabilities.

Quarter on quarter, profit jumped by 51%. Net interest income rose 28% year on year to 46.9 billion roubles and the cost of risk fell to 7% from 11.7%.

Fee and commission income was down 23% at 26.7 billion roubles, which the bank attributed to a strong performance in the same quarter last year thanks to high volumes of foreign-exchange transactions driven by the volatile macroeconomic environment.

($1 = 77.7205 roubles)

