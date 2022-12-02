Owner Lukoil says Italian refinery can keep going despite oil embargo

Credit: REUTERS/ANTONIO PARRINELLO

December 02, 2022 — 07:06 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

ROME, Dec 2 (Reuters) - An Italian refinery controlled by Russia's Lukoil LKOH.MM will still be able to operate next week despite the implementation of a European Union embargo on Russian oil on Dec. 5, the company said in a statement on Friday.

LITASCO SA, the Lukoil unit that owns the refinery in the southern Sicily region, said it would rely on raw materials stored for the coming months and future deliveries of oil from countries other than Russia.

