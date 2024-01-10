Owner family members offer Samsung Electronics shares in $1.7 bln block deal, report says

SEOUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The mother and two sisters of Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee plan to sell shares in the tech giant in a block deal seen worth 2.19 trillion won ($1.66 billion), the Seoul Economic Daily reported on Wednesday.

