Owner family members offer Samsung Electronics shares in $1.7 bln block deal, report says

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

January 10, 2024 — 04:55 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

SEOUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The mother and two sisters of Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee plan to sell shares in the tech giant in a block deal seen worth 2.19 trillion won ($1.66 billion), the Seoul Economic Daily reported on Wednesday.

Samsung Electronics did not have an immediate comment. ($1 = 1,318.5800 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee, Editing by Louise Heavens) ((joyce.lee@tr.com;)) Keywords: SAMSUNG ELEC STOCKS/ (URGENT)

