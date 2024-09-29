Own UPS Stock? Here's What FedEx's Big News Means to You.

FedEx's (NYSE: FDX) recent earnings report wasn't good, and the stock was sold off sharply in response. But what does it mean for its perennial rival, UPS (NYSE: UPS)? Here's a look at what happened with FedEx and what investors can expect when UPS releases its third-quarter 2024 earnings in about a month.

FedEx did not deliver good news

There's no point in sugarcoating matters. FedEx's first-quarter 2025 earnings report was weaker than expected, and management promptly cut its full-year 2025 revenue and earnings guidance:

Full-year revenue is expected to grow at a low-single-digit rate compared to prior guidance for a low-single-digit to mid-single-digit rate.

Full-year earnings per share, before accounting adjustments, is expected to be $17.90 to $18.90 compared to prior guidance for $18.25 to $20.25.

The headline numbers help frame the picture, but the details are everything and are particularly interesting for UPS.

FedEx's weaker-than-expected quarter

FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam discussed the matter on theearnings call saying the demand environment was weaker than expected in the quarter, "particularly in the U.S. domestic package market." He singled out FedEx's higher-margin business-to-business (B2B) deliveries as an area of weakness and said, "We saw increasing demand for our lower-yielding services."

It gets worse. Total average daily volume in the U.S. domestic market declined by 0.4% year over year.

The one bright spot was U.S. domestic revenue per package (yield), which improved from $13.82 in the first quarter of 2024 to $13.87 in the first quarter of 2025. Still, this represents a significant sequential reduction from the $14.20 reported in the previous quarter.

What it means to UPS investors

The update is concerning for UPS investors for a few reasons. First, the weakness that FedEx cited in B2B deliveries in the U.S. indicates that there's unlikely to be any significant improvement in business conditions for UPS. That's not good news because UPS' last earnings report already saw the company reporting a 4.6% year-over-year decline in U.S. B2B average daily volume.

Second, along with the margin pressure from a potential ongoing decline in B2B volume, UPS could also suffer from the shift to lower-yield deliveries that FedEx cited. In fact, UPS is already suffering from this impact, as its higher-yield U.S. next-day air volumes are declining much more than its lower-yield ground revenue in 2024.

U.S. Domestic Package Revenue Per Piece (Second Quarter) First Quarter Year-Over-Year Volume Growth (Decline) Second Quarter Year-Over-Year Volume Growth Next Day Air $23.14 (8.5%) (7.1%) Deferred $17.45 (8.1%) (8.8%) Ground $10.92 (2.3%) 2.3% Total U.S. Domestic Package $12.35 (3.2%) 0.7 %

Given that FedEx is also discussing the shift in volume toward lower-yield deliveries, it's reasonable to expect UPS to face ongoing pressure on the issue. Indeed, FedEx management said its yield was lower than expected in the quarter. Moreover, FedEx's Subramaniam said, "We're not assuming a significant comeback on the industrial environment in the rest of this calendar year."

Third, as you can see in the table above, UPS reported volume growth of 0.7% in its second quarter (ended June 30), but FedEx's U.S. domestic volume declined by 0.4% in its quarter ended Aug. 31. This is a worrying sign for UPS because an ongoing improvement in U.S. delivery volumes is a key part of its internal plans, and the industry needs volume growth to try to reduce industry capacity surplus.

Is UPS stock a buy?

The crucial question for UPS investors is this: Having already significantly cut its full-year guidance on weaker-than-expected margin performance (linked to a shift toward lower-yield deliveries that FedEx recently cited), is the bad news already priced into UPS stock? It would be nice to think so, and given the marketplace's pessimism, the stock arguably has a significant upside, provided it maintains its full-year guidance.

That's usually a favorable situation. Unfortunately, UPS' track record of guidance has not been good recently, and FedEx's recent update doesn't say conditions are improving. As such, there's still reason for caution over UPS' near-term prospects, so monitoring the stock closely might make more sense before buying it.

Thinking longer term, lower interest rates will inevitably spur economic growth, which usually means growth in package delivery volumes. FedEx and UPS are likely to recover from this, and long-term investors willing to tolerate the potential for bad news over the near term might be tempted to buy UPS and ride out any volatility.

Should you invest $1,000 in United Parcel Service right now?

Before you buy stock in United Parcel Service, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and United Parcel Service wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $743,952!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 23, 2024

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends FedEx. The Motley Fool recommends United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.