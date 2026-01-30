Owlet Strengthens Healthcare Partnerships: Can Adoption Scale?

Owlet, Inc. OWLT is strengthening its healthcare partnerships as part of a broader effort to extend adoption beyond traditional consumer channels. The company is positioning healthcare-related partnerships as a way to expand use cases for its monitoring products while improving long-term visibility across regulated and semi-regulated environments.



Owlet’s strategy centers on working with healthcare systems and retail healthcare partners that interact directly with parents and caregivers. These partnerships allow the company to reach families earlier in the care journey and support use cases that go beyond routine at-home monitoring. By aligning with healthcare-focused partners, Owlet aims to build credibility, support clinical workflows and create additional distribution touchpoints.



In the third quarter of 2025, Owlet officially launched a consignment agreement with the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters. The partnership enables certain infants to be monitored at home using BabySat to track oxygen levels and heart rate following hospital discharge. This marked the first time that Owlet devices were prescribed within a hospital setting, allowing patients to obtain insurance prior authorization before discharge and continue monitoring at home using medical-grade devices. The company also indicated that conversations are underway with additional hospitals to establish similar partnerships.



Alongside hospital relationships, Owlet continues to work with retail healthcare partners that can support broader access and awareness. These partners help bridge the gap between clinical settings and consumer use, reinforcing adoption while maintaining compliance standards.



Looking ahead, the ability to scale healthcare partnerships will depend on execution, integration and partner uptake. If adoption broadens across hospital and retail healthcare channels, partnerships could become a meaningful driver of growth while reinforcing Owlet’s position within infant health monitoring.

Owlet’s Competitive Landscape

Competition in connected infant monitoring and digital health remains intense, with companies such as Masimo MASI and iRhythm Technologies IRTC shaping adjacent parts of the broader monitoring market.



Masimo is a leader in medical-grade pulse oximetry and patient monitoring, with a strong presence in hospitals and deep expertise in hardware reliability. While Masimo operates primarily in clinical settings, its scale highlights the technical complexity and investment required to develop high-quality monitoring devices.



iRhythm Technologies operates in remote cardiac monitoring and offers a useful comparison from a product ecosystem perspective. The company combines proprietary devices with long-term monitoring services, illustrating how expanding device use cases can support sustained engagement over time.



Against these peers, Owlet remains more narrowly focused on infant monitoring, but its strategy of pairing wearable and camera-based devices targets a specific and growing niche. If execution remains strong, a broader device ecosystem could help Owlet deepen household adoption and compete effectively within its segment.

OWLT’s Price Performance & Estimates

Shares of Owlet have surged 75.1% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Electronics-Miscellaneous Products industry’s 42.5% growth and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 16.2% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OWLT’s 2026 loss per share has narrowed to 25 cents from 88 cents in the past 60 days. The company is expected to report 12 cents loss per share in 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OWLT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

