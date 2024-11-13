Owlet reports Q3 EPS (61c) vs. (84c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $22.1M vs. $9.2M last year. “Owlet (OWLT) is demonstrating significant momentum as we delivered another quarter of strong revenue growth and meaningful margin expansion,” said Kurt Workman, Owlet’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. “We continue to leverage our differentiated infant monitoring solutions, including FDA approval and CE clearance, to grow adoption, capture market share, and address the fundamental needs of parents around the world.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on OWLT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.