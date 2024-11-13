News & Insights

OWLT

Owlet reports Q3 EPS (61c) vs. (84c) last year

November 13, 2024 — 04:22 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $22.1M vs. $9.2M last year. “Owlet (OWLT) is demonstrating significant momentum as we delivered another quarter of strong revenue growth and meaningful margin expansion,” said Kurt Workman, Owlet’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. “We continue to leverage our differentiated infant monitoring solutions, including FDA approval and CE clearance, to grow adoption, capture market share, and address the fundamental needs of parents around the world.”

