Owlet Posts Record Q3 2025 Results, Raises Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Owlet, Inc (OWLT), the pioneer of smart infant monitoring, reported record third-quarter 2025 results for the period ended September 30, 2025, and strengthened its growth outlook.

The Utah-based company posted Q3 revenue of $32 million, up 44.6% year-over-year compared to $22.1 million in Q3 2024.

Gross profit was $16.2 million in Q3 2025, with a gross margin of 50.6%, down 150 basis points from the previous year due to tariff impacts.

The increase was primarily due to higher sales of Dream Sock, a wearable baby sock that tracks an infant's heart rate, oxygen level, and sleep trends, while the Dream Duo, combines the Dream Sock with an HD video camera for an all-in-one smart monitoring system.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income was $0.5 million or $0.03 per share in Q3, 2025, compared to adjusted net income of $0.4 million or $0.03 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $1.6 million, up $1.0 million year-over- year, compared to $0.6 million in Q3 2024.

Following the strong quarter, Owlet raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $103 million to $106 million, up from its prior guidance range of $88 million to $92 million. Revenue was $78.1 million in the full year 2024.

Upcoming milestones include the planned commercial launch of Owlet's products in India in early 2026, expansion of its telehealth service Owlet OnCall, and continued growth of its Owlet360 subscription base.

Owlet completed a warrant exchange and follow-on equity offering in October, strengthening its balance sheet and positioning the company to pursue long-term growth opportunities.

OWLT has traded in the range of $2.75 to $11 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $11.33, up 10.54%.

