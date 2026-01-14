Owlet (OWLT) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) has been revised to $17.34 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of $15.17 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.11% from the latest reported closing price of $14.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Owlet. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OWLT is 0.19%, an increase of 18.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.87% to 4,134K shares. The put/call ratio of OWLT is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 510K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares , representing an increase of 57.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWLT by 139.28% over the last quarter.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 410K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares , representing an increase of 51.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWLT by 97.94% over the last quarter.

Corsair Capital Management holds 363K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares , representing a decrease of 20.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OWLT by 28.38% over the last quarter.

ESCQX - Embark Small Cap Equity Fund Retirement Class holds 339K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares , representing an increase of 20.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWLT by 150.92% over the last quarter.

Pelion holds 325K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

