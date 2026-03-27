Owlet (OWLT) Price Target Decreased by 16.18% to 14.54

The average one-year price target for Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) has been revised to $14.54 / share. This is a decrease of 16.18% from the prior estimate of $17.34 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 196.03% from the latest reported closing price of $4.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Owlet. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 46.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OWLT is 0.28%, an increase of 42.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 310.21% to 16,959K shares. The put/call ratio of OWLT is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eclipse Ventures holds 7,701K shares representing 27.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,802K shares , representing an increase of 50.63%.

AWM Investment holds 1,748K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company.

Granahan Investment Management holds 687K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares , representing an increase of 25.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWLT by 169.25% over the last quarter.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 485K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares , representing an increase of 15.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWLT by 115.63% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 432K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company.

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