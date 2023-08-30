Owlet Inc - (OWLT) Price Target Increased by 11.23% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for Owlet Inc - (NYSE:OWLT) has been revised to 15.30 / share. This is an increase of 11.23% from the prior estimate of 13.75 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 372.22% from the latest reported closing price of 3.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Owlet Inc -. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 14.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OWLT is 0.02%, a decrease of 71.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.60% to 48,965K shares. The put/call ratio of OWLT is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eclipse Ventures holds 28,492K shares representing 336.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pelion holds 4,557K shares representing 53.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 2,593K shares representing 30.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Anqa Management holds 2,478K shares representing 29.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,618K shares, representing an increase of 34.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWLT by 27.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,177K shares representing 25.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Owlet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Owlet was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet’s mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet’s digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel calmer and more confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. Owlet also believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life, and is working to develop products to help further that belief.

