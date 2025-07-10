Owlet - Delivering Peace Of Mind To Parents And Investors

(RTTNews) - Shares of Owlet Inc. (OWLT) touched a 52-week high of $9.74 in early trading today, reflecting a triple-digit gain in less than two months.

The company is a provider of digital parenting solutions, offering data-driven insights to support children's well-being within the comfort of their home. Its flagship product, Dream Sock, is the first and only FDA- and UK/CE-cleared over-the-counter health monitor for infants. This smart, wearable device utilizes pulse oximetry technology to monitor vital signs such as pulse rate, oxygen levels, activity, and sleep patterns, offering parents peace of mind through real-time health tracking. BabySat and Smart Sock are the other baby monitors marketed by the company. In addition, it also markets Owlet Cam and Dream Duo.

In the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, the company recorded revenue growth of over 43% year-over-year and delivered its fourth consecutive quarter of breakeven or better adjusted EBITDA.

The company recently announced a new distribution partnership with Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters, where, for the first time, babies can leave the hospital with a BabySat or Dream Sock.

The financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, are expected to be reported next month.

The company had reported revenue of $20.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, while the analysts' consensus estimate for the second quarter of 2025 is pegged at $22.17 million.

For the full year 2025, revenue is expected to be in the range of $91 million to $95 million, or 17% to 22% growth year-over-year.

When we featured OWLT on our site on May 12, 2025, it was trading at $4.72. The 52-week high of $9.74 reached today represents a gain of 106% from our published price.

