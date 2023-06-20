Owlet Announces FDA Clearance Of BabySat - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Owlet (OWLT) announced FDA clearance of BabySat, a medical pulse-oximetry device featuring wire-free sock design. BabySat will be available in the U.S. only, which the company targets to launch later in the current year.

BabySat uses pulse oximetry technology to provide a real-time display of the baby's heart rate and oxygen saturation level and alerts parents when these readings fall outside of prescribed ranges. It will be available through prescription.

Shares of Owlet are up 19% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

