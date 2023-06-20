News & Insights

Markets
OWLT

Owlet Announces FDA Clearance Of BabySat - Quick Facts

June 20, 2023 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Owlet (OWLT) announced FDA clearance of BabySat, a medical pulse-oximetry device featuring wire-free sock design. BabySat will be available in the U.S. only, which the company targets to launch later in the current year.

BabySat uses pulse oximetry technology to provide a real-time display of the baby's heart rate and oxygen saturation level and alerts parents when these readings fall outside of prescribed ranges. It will be available through prescription.

Shares of Owlet are up 19% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OWLT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.