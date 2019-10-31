Owl Rock Capital's (ORCC) Q3 Earnings Fall Y/Y on Cost Woes
Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s ORCC third-quarter 2019 earnings per share of 31 cents declined 29.5% year over year due to rise in expenses, which outpaced growth in net investment income.
Net investment income of the company jumped 92.6% year over year to $137.9 million on the back of higher investment portfolio.
Results in Detail
In the quarter, new investment commitments decreased 10.1% year over year to $1.5 billion.
The company concluded the third quarter with investments in 96 portfolio companies across 27 industries.
The company’s interest expenses shot up 37.6% year over year to $29.4 million.
For the quarter under review, total operating expenses skyrocketed 111.3% to $81.6 million due to higher interest expense, management fees, performance-based incentive fees plus other general and administrative costs.
Capital Position
As of Sep 30, 2019, the company has cash and restricted cash of $197.6 million, up 30.2% year over year. It ended the third quarter with debt of $2.4 billion, down 4.2% from the last year-end level.
As of Sep 30, 2019, the company had total assets of $8.6 billion, up 44% from the level at 2018 end.
Net cash used in operating activities for the first nine months of 2019 totaled $2.1 billion, up 2.8% year over year.
As of Sep 30, 2019, member's equity stands at $183.9 million.
Zacks Rank
Owl Rock Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Releases From the Finance Sector
Among other players from the finance sector, having already reported third-quarter earnings, the bottom-line results of Global Life Inc. GL, Discover Financial Services DFS and Synchrony Financial SYF topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.
