Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) to Post Q3 Earnings: What Lies Ahead

Owl Rock Capital Corporation ORCC is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after the closing bell.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Owl Rock Capital’s third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 34 cents, which indicates an improvement of 3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate for the metric matches the consensus mark.

The consensus mark for revenues stands at $290 million (suggesting 7.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number) and is in line with our estimate.

Earnings Surprise History

Owl Rock Capital’s bottom line beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once. This is depicted in the chart below:

Owl Rock Capital Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Factors to Note

In the third quarter, the net investment income of Owl Rock Capital is likely to have benefited on the back of solid credit performance, growing interest rates and improved dividend income.

Dividend income is expected to have witnessed an uptick, courtesy of recurring dividends earned from its investments in ORCC’s portfolio company Wingspire and nonrecurring dividends stemming from efficient portfolio companies.

The investment portfolio of Owl Rock Capital is likely to have expanded in the to-be-reported quarter, following solid demand for lucrative financing solutions.

Repayments are expected to have remained soft in the third quarter. This, in turn, is likely to have dampened the prospects of origination volume in the to-be-reported quarter.

Owl Rock Capital is likely to have witnessed elevated operating expenses. The increase is likely to have been due to higher interest expenses, management fees, performance-based incentive fees and professional fees. This, in turn, is likely to have put a strain on its margins in the to-be-reported quarter. Our estimate for operating expenses suggests a 12.5% increase from the year-ago quarter's reported figure in the third quarter.

Rising labor and input costs are also likely to have affected ORCC’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. Interest expenses are expected to have remained high due to increased average daily borrowings and average interest rates.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Owl Rock Capital this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Owl Rock Capital has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: ORCC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for Owl Rock Capital, here are some companies worth considering from the Finance space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around:

FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK an Earnings ESP of +2.07% and carries a Zacks Rank #2, currently. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSK’s third-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at 73 cents per share, suggesting 14.1% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

FS KKR Capital’s bottom line beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.50%.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. CGBD has an Earnings ESP of +1.58% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CGBD’s third-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at 42 cents per share, indicating a 7.7% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Carlyle Secured Lending’s bottom line beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met the same once, the average surprise being 5.18%.

Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO has an Earnings ESP of +0.33% and a Zacks Rank #3, currently. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRNO’s third-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at 50 cents per share, indicating an increase of 11.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The bottom line of Terreno Realty beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, met the same once and missed the mark on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 0.55%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



