Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) to Post Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

Owl Rock Capital Corporation ORCC is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 10, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the business development company reported adjusted earnings per share of 41 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% due to growth in the portfolio, increased interest rates and record net investment income. However, the positives were partially offset by higher costs.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the first-quarter earnings announcement.

The Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share of 44 cents has witnessed no movement in the past week. The estimate indicates a 41.9% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported earnings of 31 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total investment income is pegged at $365.1 million, suggesting a rise of 38.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Owl Rock Capital’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other occasion, the average surprise being 2.1%. This is depicted in the graph below.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Owl Rock Capital Corporation price-eps-surprise | Owl Rock Capital Corporation Quote

Factors to Note

For the first quarter, the net investment income of the company is likely to have benefited on the back of solid credit performance, a high interest rate environment and improved dividend income.

ORCC’s dividend income is expected to have witnessed an uptick due to recurring dividends earned from its investments in its portfolio company Wingspire. Also, nonrecurring dividends stemming from efficient portfolio companies are likely to have aided the metric. Our estimate suggests 5.5% year-over-year growth in dividend income in the first quarter.

The investment portfolio of Owl Rock Capital is likely to have expanded in the to-be-reported quarter due to solid demand for lucrative financing solutions amid economic volatilities. Our estimate for interest income indicates a 17.9% increase from the prior-year quarter.

The factors stated above are expected to have positioned the company for year-over-year growth. However, repayments are expected to have remained soft in the quarter under review with interest rates remaining high. Also, the company is likely to have witnessed elevated operating expenses.

The increase in costs is likely to have been due to higher interest expenses, management and performance-based incentive fees. This, in turn, is anticipated to have put a strain on its margins in the to-be-reported quarter, making an earnings beat uncertain. Our estimate for operating expenses suggests a 13.7% increase from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Owl Rock Capital this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of -1.71%. The Most Accurate Estimate is currently pegged at 43 cents per share, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents.

Zacks Rank: Owl Rock Capital currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

