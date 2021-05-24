Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Ties Up With Dyal Capital Partners

Owl Rock Capital Corporation ORCC and Dyal Capital Partners completed their pending business combination to form Blue Owl Capital Inc. OWL.



The merger, which was announced in December 2020, was finally approved by the board of directors of Owl Rock Capital’s five business development companies (BDC). It is expected to have a post-transaction market capitalization of $12.5 billion.



Dyal Capital Partners is a division of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.



The consolidated skills of both companies are expected to help BDC investors. In this regard, Owl Rock Capital’s largest BDC, Owl Rock Capital Corporation, will continue to trade on the NYSE under the ticker ORCC.

The merger deal will not alter any investment objectives and strategies provided to the BDCs.



In association with this pact, each BDC entered into an amended and restated investment advisory agreement and an amended and restated administration agreement with its registered investment adviser.

Rationale Behind the Deal

The deal will concentrate on the two aspects of alternative asset management, namely Direct Lending and GP Capital Solutions.



Per the earlier announcement, Blue Owl is expected to have $45 billion in assets.



While Owl Rock Capital is a leading private credit provider to middle and upper middle market businesses in Direct Lending, Dyal is a market-leading innovator in GP Capital Solutions.



Blue Owl will gain from Owl Rock Capital's direct lending business with $23.7 billion in assets under management (as of Sep 30, 2020) and its leading credit performance. Dyal GP Capital Solutions will help this new entity with its significant track record, in-depth relationships in the alternative asset management scenario, large permanent capital base of $23.3 billion in assets under management (as of Nov 30, 2020), among others. Dyal founder Michael Rees stated, “Our businesses will combine robust growth and a strong margin profile with a high level of earnings visibility and stability, offering investors a compelling way to access the alternative asset management industry.”



The vast platforms of both companies in the alternative asset management landscape are expected to help Blue Owl.



Shares of Owl Rock Capital have gained 14.7% in the past year, underperforming its industry’s growth of 16.2%. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Nevertheless, it is expected to bounce back owing to its strategic measures.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.