Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Owl Rock Capital Corp (Symbol: ORCC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.36, changing hands as high as $14.38 per share. Owl Rock Capital Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORCC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.28 per share, with $14.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.33.

