Owl Rock Capital (FRA:1D6) Price Target Increased by 6.17% to 15.27

The average one-year price target for Owl Rock Capital (FRA:1D6) has been revised to 15.27 / share. This is an increase of 6.17% from the prior estimate of 14.38 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.21 to a high of 16.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.75% from the latest reported closing price of 12.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Owl Rock Capital. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 5.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1D6 is 1.13%, a decrease of 7.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.95% to 171,925K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Regents Of The University Of California holds 24,302K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,337K shares, representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1D6 by 31.24% over the last quarter.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E holds 22,751K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,038K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,101K shares, representing an increase of 8.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1D6 by 365.34% over the last quarter.

Brown University holds 6,339K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 5,958K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,805K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1D6 by 831.21% over the last quarter.

