Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) closed at $12.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.14% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 6.53% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Owl Rock Capital Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Owl Rock Capital Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $352.05 million, up 33.27% from the year-ago period.

ORCC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $1.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.4% and +19.6%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Owl Rock Capital Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% higher. Owl Rock Capital Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Owl Rock Capital Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.3. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.29.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

