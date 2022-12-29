Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) closed at $11.59, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Owl Rock Capital Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Owl Rock Capital Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $328.22 million, up 16.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.8% and +15.5%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Owl Rock Capital Corporation should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Owl Rock Capital Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.38 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.97, so we one might conclude that Owl Rock Capital Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ORCC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

