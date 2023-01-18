Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) closed the most recent trading day at $12.91, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.78% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 7.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Owl Rock Capital Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Owl Rock Capital Corporation to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $328.22 million, up 16.55% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Owl Rock Capital Corporation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Owl Rock Capital Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Owl Rock Capital Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.3, which means Owl Rock Capital Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

