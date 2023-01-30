Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) closed at $13.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.91% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 14.46% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 7.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Owl Rock Capital Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 22, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, up 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $328.22 million, up 16.55% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Owl Rock Capital Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Owl Rock Capital Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Owl Rock Capital Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.91. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.35.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

