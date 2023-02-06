Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) closed at $13.20, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.59% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 8.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.32% in that time.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, up 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $328.22 million, up 16.55% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Owl Rock Capital Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Owl Rock Capital Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.93 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.91, which means Owl Rock Capital Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

