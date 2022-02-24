Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (Symbol: ORCC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.44, changing hands as low as $14.13 per share. Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORCC's low point in its 52 week range is $13.47 per share, with $14.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.60.

