Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) closed at $12.52, marking a +1.13% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.89% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 7.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Owl Rock Capital Corporation to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $352.05 million, up 33.27% from the year-ago period.

ORCC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $1.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.4% and +19.6%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Owl Rock Capital Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.39% higher. Owl Rock Capital Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Owl Rock Capital Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.13. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.94.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

