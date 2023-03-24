Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) closed at $12.34, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 9.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.48% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Owl Rock Capital Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Owl Rock Capital Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $352.05 million, up 33.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $1.44 billion, which would represent changes of +23.4% and +19.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Owl Rock Capital Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.89% higher. Owl Rock Capital Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.07 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.88.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ORCC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

