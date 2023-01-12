Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) closed the most recent trading day at $12.94, moving +1.89% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Owl Rock Capital Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2023. On that day, Owl Rock Capital Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $328.22 million, up 16.55% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Owl Rock Capital Corporation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Owl Rock Capital Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.6 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.32.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

