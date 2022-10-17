Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) closed at $10.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.58% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.22% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 8.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.99% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Owl Rock Capital Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Owl Rock Capital Corporation to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $289.7 million, up 7.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $1.13 billion, which would represent changes of +6.4% and +10.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Owl Rock Capital Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. Owl Rock Capital Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.12 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.86.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ORCC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)



