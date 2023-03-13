Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) closed at $12.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.25% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.66% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 8.03% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Owl Rock Capital Corporation to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $351.84 million, up 33.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $1.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.7% and +19.52%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Owl Rock Capital Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.49% higher. Owl Rock Capital Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.04 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.21.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

