Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ORCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ORCC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.44, the dividend yield is 8.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORCC was $14.44, representing a -3.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.97 and a 29.86% increase over the 52 week low of $11.12.

ORCC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Orix Corp Ads (IX). ORCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.8. Zacks Investment Research reports ORCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.47%, compared to an industry average of 20.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the orcc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ORCC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ORCC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 2.92% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ORCC at 9.05%.

