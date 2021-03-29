Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ORCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -20.51% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORCC was $14.29, representing a -0.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.40 and a 46.26% increase over the 52 week low of $9.77.

ORCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.02. Zacks Investment Research reports ORCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.27%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ORCC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ORCC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ORCC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 44.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ORCC at 5.18%.

