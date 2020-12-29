Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ORCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ORCC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13, the dividend yield is 12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORCC was $13, representing a -32.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.19 and a 60.69% increase over the 52 week low of $8.09.

ORCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.92. Zacks Investment Research reports ORCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -14.29%, compared to an industry average of 8.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ORCC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ORCC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 13.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ORCC at 7.24%.

