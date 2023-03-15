Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) closed at $12.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.52% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 9.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.06%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Owl Rock Capital Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $352.05 million, up 33.27% from the year-ago period.

ORCC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $1.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.4% and +19.6%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Owl Rock Capital Corporation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.89% higher. Owl Rock Capital Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Owl Rock Capital Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.89, so we one might conclude that Owl Rock Capital Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

