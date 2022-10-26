Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) closed at $11.35, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Owl Rock Capital Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 2, 2022. On that day, Owl Rock Capital Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $289.7 million, up 7.62% from the year-ago period.

ORCC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $1.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.4% and +10.82%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Owl Rock Capital Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Owl Rock Capital Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Owl Rock Capital Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.55, so we one might conclude that Owl Rock Capital Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.