Owl Rock Capital Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ORCC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (Symbol: ORCC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.81, changing hands as high as $12.94 per share. Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORCC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.18 per share, with $15.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.94.

