OWL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.47, changing hands as high as $11.69 per share. Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OWL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OWL's low point in its 52 week range is $8.055 per share, with $17.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.64.

