OC

OWENSRNING Earnings Preview: Recent $OC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

February 10, 2025 — 04:06 pm EST

OWENSRNING ($OC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,854,972,735 and earnings of $2.99 per share.

OWENSRNING Insider Trading Activity

OWENSRNING insiders have traded $OC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GUNNER SMITH (President, Roofing) sold 17,450 shares for an estimated $3,336,265
  • MARCIO A SANDRI (President, Composites) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,101 shares for an estimated $1,057,001.
  • JOSE MENDEZ-ANDINO (EVP, Chief R&D Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,375 shares for an estimated $643,654.
  • MONACO NICOLAS DEL (President, Insulation) sold 1,750 shares for an estimated $321,947
  • W HOWARD MORRIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,041 shares for an estimated $173,812.

OWENSRNING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 316 institutional investors add shares of OWENSRNING stock to their portfolio, and 381 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,834,135 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $312,389,873
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 950,453 shares (-90.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $167,773,963
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 927,799 shares (+1156.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $163,775,079
  • BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 606,297 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $107,023,546
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 502,408 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,570,130
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 468,241 shares (-29.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $82,653,901
  • AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 467,392 shares (-32.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $82,504,035

OWENSRNING Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

