Owens & Minor To Acquire Apria - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) and Apria, Inc. (APR) have entered an agreement, under which Owens & Minor will acquire Apria for $37.50 in cash per share of common stock, representing an equity value of approximately $1.45 billion, as well as the assumption of debt and cash for a total transaction value of approximately $1.6 billion.

Owens & Minor said the acquisition diversifies revenue base by expanding presence in the higher-growth home healthcare market. The company expects the deal to be accretive to revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share.

Apria, Inc. is a provider of integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States.

Shares of Apria were up 24% in pre-market trade on Monday.

