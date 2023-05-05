Owens & Minor Slips To Loss In Q1, Revises 2023 Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI), a healthcare solutions company reported a loss for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, particularly reflecting higher selling expenses and realignment charges.

Net loss for the period was $24.4 million or $0.32 per share as compared with a profit of $39.3 million or $0.52 per share in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income for the period was $3.6 million or $0.05 per share as compared with $72.8 million or $0.96 per share in the first quarter of 2022.

Selling expenses increased by $179 million, whereas realignment charges increased by $14 million resulting in a sharp drop in operating income.

Revenue increased to $2.52 billion, from $2.41 billion in the prior-year period.

The company revised its outlook for 2023 and it now sees revenue for 2023 to be in a range of $10.2 billion to $10.6 billion. Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 is expected to be in the range of $540 million to $590 million. Adjusted EPS for 2023 is expected to be in a range of $1.30 to $1.65.

In its earlier guidance, the company expected to report adjusted income per share of $1.15 - $1.65, and adjusted EBITDA of $490 million - $550 million, on revenue of $10.1 billion - $10.5 billion.

Shares of Owens & Minor closed Thursday's trading at $13.55, down $0.57 or 4.04 percent from the previous close.

