News & Insights

Markets
OMI

Owens & Minor Sets Financial Targets For 2028

December 06, 2023 — 08:18 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI), a healthcare solutions company, on Wednesday said that it has set financial goals for 2028.

The company outlined new five-year strategic plan, targeting 20% compounded earnings growth between 2024 to 2028.

Ahead of its capital market day, the company's financial targets for 2028 include adjusted earnings per share exceeding $3.50 with a CAGR of more than 20 percent, adjusted EBITDA exceeding $750 million and revenues exceeding $12 billion.

On Tuesday, Owens & Minor shares closed at $21.85, down 3.70% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.