Owens & Minor Sets Financial Targets For 2028

(RTTNews) - Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI), a healthcare solutions company, on Wednesday said that it has set financial goals for 2028.

The company outlined new five-year strategic plan, targeting 20% compounded earnings growth between 2024 to 2028.

Ahead of its capital market day, the company's financial targets for 2028 include adjusted earnings per share exceeding $3.50 with a CAGR of more than 20 percent, adjusted EBITDA exceeding $750 million and revenues exceeding $12 billion.

On Tuesday, Owens & Minor shares closed at $21.85, down 3.70% on the New York Stock Exchange.

