Owens & Minor, Rotech Healthcare Agree To Terminate Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) has mutually agreed with Rotech Healthcare Holdings to terminate the previously announced acquisition. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Owens & Minor has paid $80 million to Rotech Healthcare. Owens & Minor will redeem the $1 billion of notes issued in April 2025, which include a special mandatory redemption provision in accordance with their terms, and terminate the incremental term loan commitments and senior unsecured bridge loan commitments provided by lenders.

"While we believe there would have been ample benefits to patients, payors, and providers by adding Rotech to our Patient Direct business, the path to obtain regulatory clearance for this merger proved unviable in terms of time, expense, and opportunity," said Edward Pesicka, President & CEO of Owens & Minor.

