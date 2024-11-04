Owens & Minor reports Q3 adjusted EPS 42c, consensus 41c

Reports Q3 revenue $2.7B, consensus $2.68B. “Our third quarter results demonstrated our ability to deliver on our commitments both near-term as well as on our strategic initiatives. Our Patient Direct segment continues to perform well in the growing home-based care space while we continue investing to support long-term profitable growth. In our Products & Healthcare Services segment, we continue to see solid top-line results, especially within our Medical Distribution division supported by recent wins and deepened relationships with our existing customers,” said Edward Pesicka, President & Chief Executive Officer of Owens & Minor. Pesicka concluded, “Looking ahead we are confident in our ability to show good sequential growth and cash flow from the third to fourth quarter which positions us well as we enter 2025. Each of the segments should benefit from seasonality and investments of the last several quarters as we finish 2024 and look to the future.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OMI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.