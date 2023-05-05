News & Insights

Markets
OMI

Owens & Minor Rallies 34% On Increased Annual Outlook

May 05, 2023 — 10:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of healthcare solutions provider Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) are rising more than 34% Friday morning after the company raised its full-year outlook.

Owens & Minor now expects 2023 revenue in the range of $10.2 billion - $10.6 billion, up from the previous guidance of $10.1 billion - $10.5 billion.

Adjusted EPS for 2023 is expected to be in a range of $1.30 to $1.65, compared with the prior guidance of $1.15 - $1.65.

For the first quarter, the company reported a loss of $24.4 million or $0.32 per share as compared with a profit of $39.3 million or $0.52 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Owens & Minor posted of $3.6 million or $0.05 per share

Revenue for the quarter increased to $2.52 billion, from $2.41 billion in the prior-year period.

OMI, currently at $18.25, has been trading in the range of $11.79-$38.25 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OMI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.