Owens & Minor Raises Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) said the company is revising its outlook for full-year adjusted net income per share guidance to $1.75 to $1.90, from $1.00 to $1.20. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.08. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said its increased full year guidance is anticipated to provide sequential earnings growth from second quarter to third quarter and again from third quarter to fourth quarter.

Shares of Owens & Minor were up 3% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.