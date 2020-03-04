Owens & Minor Q4 Loss Narrows - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $39.02 million or $0.65 per share from $261.82 million or $4.37 per share in the prior year.

At constant currency basis, adjusted net income per share was $0.26 compared to $0.09 in the previous year.

Net revenue for quarter declined to $2.19 billion from $2.43 billion in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.23 per share and revenues of $2.48 billion for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For 2020, the company expects adjusted net income to be in a range of $0.50 to $0.60 per share.Analysts expect annual earnings of $0.76 per share.

The Board of Directors approved a first quarter 2020 dividend payment of $0.0025 per share, payable on March 31, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2020.

