Owens & Minor Q4 Earnings- Update

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects to report adjusted income per share of $1.15 - $1.65, and adjusted EBITDA of $490 million - $550 million, on revenue of $10.1 billion - $10.5 billion.

Summary of Q4 earnings for Owens & Minor (OMI):

Earnings: -$58 million in Q4 vs. $42 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.77 in Q4 vs. $0.55 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Owens & Minor reported adjusted earnings of $21.7 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Revenue: $2.551 billion in Q4 vs. $2.467 billion in the same period last year.

