Owens & Minor Q4 Adj. Profit Surges

(RTTNews) - Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) reported fourth quarter adjusted net income per share of $1.14 compared to $0.23, a year ago. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.85, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenue increased to $2.36 billion from $2.19 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.16 billion, for the quarter.

For 2021, the company expects adjusted net income to be in a range of $3.00 to $3.50, which represents growth in the range of 33% to 55%.

The Board approved a first quarter dividend payment of $0.0025 per share, payable on March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2021.

