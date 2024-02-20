Owens & Minor Q4 Adj. Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) reported fourth quarter net income of $17.8 million compared to a loss of $58.0 million, last year. Net income per common share was $0.23 compared to a loss of $0.77. Adjusted net income per share increased to $0.69 from $0.28.

Fourth quarter consolidated revenue was $2.7 billion, an increase of 4% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

For 2024, the company expects: revenue to be in a range of $10.5 billion to $10.9 billion; and adjusted EPS to be in a range of $1.40 to $1.70.

