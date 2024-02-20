Owens & Minor Q4 Adj. Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) reported fourth quarter net income of $17.8 million compared to a loss of $58.0 million, last year. Net income per common share was $0.23 compared to a loss of $0.77. Adjusted net income per share increased to $0.69 from $0.28.

Fourth quarter consolidated revenue was $2.7 billion, an increase of 4% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

For 2024, the company expects: revenue to be in a range of $10.5 billion to $10.9 billion; and adjusted EPS to be in a range of $1.40 to $1.70.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.