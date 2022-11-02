Owens & Minor Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Owens & Minor (OMI) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $12.497M, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $44.129M, or $0.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Owens & Minor reported adjusted earnings of $31.446M or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $2.497 billion from $2.502 billion last year.

Owens & Minor earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $12.497M. vs. $44.129M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.16 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.39 -Revenue (Q3): $2.497 Bln vs. $2.502 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.60 Full year revenue guidance: $9.8 Bln to $10 Bln

