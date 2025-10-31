Owens & Minor Q3 Loss Widens, But Revenue Rises; Backs Annual Outlook

(RTTNews) - Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI), a healthcare solutions company, Friday reported wider loss for the third quarter compared to the same period last year, particularly reflecting loss from discontinued operations. However, earnings beat the Street view.

Further, the company reiterated its earnings and revenue outlook for the full year.

Quarterly loss widened to $150.27 million or $1.94 per share from $12.77 million or $0.16 per share of last year.

Excluding items, it reported earnings that decreased to $19.86 million or $0.25 per share from $28.23 million or $0.36 per share of the previous year.

On average, analysts were expecting $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue increased to $697.24 million from $686.84 million of the prior year.

For the fiscal 2025, the company reaffirmed that it expects Adjusted EPS ranging between $1.02 to $1.07 and revenue of between $2.76 billion and $2.82 billion.

Currently, OMI shares are trading at $4.39, down 12.65% on the New York Stock Exchange.

